WHL: Firkus nets hat trick as Warriors beat Blades

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — The Moose Jaw Warriors spotted the Saskatoon Blades a 3-0 first-period lead, then stormed back with six unanswered goals to beat the visitors 6-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Jagger Firkus scored three goals for the Warriors — his 52nd, 53rd and 54th of the season — and added an assist.

Brayden Yager, Matthew Savoie and Brayden Schuurman also scored for the Warriors (42-20-0-3), who were outshot 36-29.

Easton Armstrong scored twice for the East Division-leading Blades (47-13-2-3), while Fraser Minten added a single.

The Blades led 3-0 after the first period but trailed 4-3 heading into the third.

The Warriors went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Blades were 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 WILD 3

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Marcus Nguyen scored twice as the visiting Portland Winterhawks defeated the Wenatchee Wild 5-3.

Luca Cagnoni, Nate Danielson and Josh Mori also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (46-15-2-1).

Miles Cooper, Kenta Isogai and Hayden Moore scored for the Wild (33-27-4-0).

---

COUGARS 10 ROYALS 4

VICTORIA, B.C. — Ondrej Becher scored four goals as the visiting Prince George Cougars thumped the Victoria Royals 10-4.

Terik Parascak scored twice for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (46-15-1-3), while Borya Valis, Aiden Foster, Zac Funk and Carlin Dezainde netted singles.

Escalus Burlock, Tyson Laventure, Dawson Pasternak and Matthew Keller scored for the Royals (28-29-5-4).

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 RAIDERS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Nolan Flamand scored the game-winning goal at 17:11 of the second period as the Brandon Wheat Kings edged the visiting Prince Albert Raiders.

Dominik Petr and Jayden Wiens also scored for the Wheat Kings (31-28-6-1).

Aiden Oiring and Justice Christensen scored for the Raiders (30-30-2-3).

---

TIGERS 4 BRONCOS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Andrew Basha scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the visiting Swift Current Broncos 4-2.

Hayden Harsanyi and Hunter St. Martin also scored for the Tigers (36-23-5-2).

Conor Geekie and Mathew Ward scored for the Central Division-leading Broncos (37-21-4-2).

---

GIANTS 9 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Cameron Schmidt scored three goals as the visiting Vancouver Giants blitzed the Kamloops Blazers 9-2.

Connor Levis and Logen Hammett scored twice for the Giants (32-29-4-0), while Tomis Marinkovic and Samuel Honzek netted singles.

Emmitt Finnie and Jordan Keller scored for the Blazers (20-39-3-3).

---

HURRICANES 3 REBELS 2 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Noah Chadwick scored at 2:35 of overtime as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Red Deer Rebels 3-2.

Will Sharpe and Miguel Marques also scored for the Hurricanes (32-28-5-0).

Matthew Gard and Samuel Drancak scored for the Rebels (33-23-3-6).

---

CHIEFS 7 AMERICANS 6

SPOKANE, Wash. — Berkly Catton scored twice and added two assists as the Spokane Chiefs edged the visiting Tri-City Americans 7-6.

Carter Streek, Will McIsaac, Shea Van Olm, Owen Martin and Conner Roulette also scored for the Chiefs (28-31-5-1).

Parker Bell scored three times for the Americans (22-40-2-1), while Lukas Dragicevic, Jordan Gavin and Jake Sloan netted singles.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Julius Miettinen had a goal and two assists as the visiting Everett Silvertips edged the Kelowna Rockets 4-2.

Austin Roest, Caden Brown and Eric Jamieson also scored for the Silvertips (43-18-2-3).

Caden Price and Gabriel Szturc scored for the Rockets (31-30-4-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.