CALGARY — Carson Focht scored the game-winning goal in the third period and Jack McNaughton turned away 33 shots as the Calgary Hitmen edged the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 in Western Hockey League action Saturday afternoon.

Jake Kryski, Bryce Bader and Luke Coleman also scored for the Hitmen (19-16-4), who won their fourth straight game.

Logan Christensen, Tyler Preziuso and Ryan Jevne replied for the Tigers (22-16-3).

Jordan Hollett kicked out 38 shots for Medicine Hat.

Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 WARRIORS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Shane Farkas made 23 saves as Portland blanked the Warriors to extend its point streak to eight games.

Reece Newkirk, Jake Gricius, Lane Gilliss, Clay Hanus, Seth Jarvis and Joachim Blichfeld scored for the Winterhawks (23-11-5), who are 5-0-3 on their run.

Brodan Salmond combined with Adam Evanoff for 32 saves for Moose Jaw (21-9-6), which played without defenceman Matthew Benson after he was given a game misconduct for kneeing at 6:46 of the second period.

---

RAIDERS 5 BLADES 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Noah Gregor scored twice and Cole Fonstad had a goal and two helpers as the Raiders toppled Saskatoon.

Justin Nachbaur and Parker Kelly also scored while Ian Scott kicked out 19 shots for Prince Albert (35-4-1).

Gary Haden and Dawson Davidson replied for the Blades (24-12-5). Dorrin Luding made 27 saves in a losing effort.

---

BRONCOS 1 PATS 0

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Joel Hofer stopped all 46 shots he faced as the Broncos shutout Regina to snap a four-game slide.

Carter Chorney scored the only goal of the game at 10:31 of the first for Swift Current (8-28-3).

Max Paddock stopped 23-of-24 shots for the Pats (12-26-2), losers of three straight.

---

ROYALS 3 REBELS 2 (SO)

RED DEER, Alta. — Kody McDonald scored the shootout winner as Victoria slipped past the Rebels.

Jameson Murray and Kaid Oliver scored in regulation while Griffen Outhouse made 32 saves for the Royals (20-15-1).

Oleg Zaytsev and Brett Davis had the Red Deer (22-13-3) goals. Byron Fancy turned away 34 shots in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 8 ICE 4

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Jake McGrew scored twice and Ty Smith tacked on four assists as Spokane dealt Kootenay its sixth loss in a row.

Ethan McIndoe, Noah King, Luke Toporowski, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luc Smith and Graham Sward rounded out the Chiefs (22-13-4) offence. Bailey Brkin made 33 saves for the win.

Cole Muir, Peyton Krebs, Owen Pederson and Zachary Patrick scored for the Ice (8-26-7). Jesse Makaj turned aside 29 shots in a losing cause.

---

BLAZERS 4 ROCKETS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Orrin Centazzo's second goal of the game came on a penalty shot at 18:40 of the third to lift the Blazers over Kelowna.

Martin Lang and Josh Pillar also scored for Kamloops (15-18-3). Dylan Ferguson made 23 saves for the victory.

The Rockets (17-18-4) got goals from Kyle Topping, Nolan Foote and Leif Mattson while Roman Basran stopped 28 shots in defeat.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 AMERICANS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Connor Dewar scored the eventual winner at 18:11 of the second as the Silvertips toppled Tri-City.

Jalen Price, Max Patterson and Bryce Kindopp also scored while Dustin Wolf turned aside 21 shots for Everett (30-8-2).

Sasha Mutala was the lone skater to hit the scoresheet for the Americans (20-14-2). Beck Warm stopped 35-of-38 shots in defeat.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.