LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A Western Hockey League player who was seriously burned at a backyard fire pit is working out and skating with his teammates again.

Ryan Vandervlis of the Lethbridge Hurricanes was one of three people who were injured in the June 15 fire.

He suffered burns to half of his body, was put into a medically induced coma and has had multiple surgeries.

Two other players — Jordy Bellerive, a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect, and Matt Alfaro, who now plays for the University of Calgary Dinos, were released from hospital later in June.

Vandervlis says he lost about 30 pounds and is now trying to gain that weight back.

He says he felt a little rusty the first time he stepped out on the ice but is getting plenty of support.

"It has been a tough four or five months here, but that support from the fans, from the community, from my family, from the players, from guys around the league that have reached out, it has been outstanding really," he said Thursday.

"I can’t express enough how much that means to me."

Vandervlis, 20, said his recovery has been difficult and has included skin grafts, healing from a tracheotomy and relearning things he used to take for granted.

"A lot of it is day to day things that you don’t ever think about like getting in and out of your car or sitting out in a chair or stuff like that, that when you’re weak, when you have no core muscles it makes it extremely hard to do," he said.

"Stretching is one of the key things because everywhere that I was burned, the skin, the scars just want to tighten up."

But he said he is surprised at how well his body has reacted to the exercises. Health professionals have told him the more he can accomplish each day, the faster his body will heal.

Peter Anholt, general manager of the Hurricanes, said the team’s staff and coaches will help him.

"We all see the different challenges that he has got in front of him but he has got a good attitude," he said. "And I know our players are really pleased to have him here.”

Vandervlis is to remain with the team for the foreseeable future and Anholt said the coaches won't restrict him from any activity that he believes he can accomplish.

As for the longer-term, he hopes to play hockey again.

"This team, this is where I want to be, this is where my heart is," he said. "These guys, they're all my best friends … it’s the best thing for my rehab to be around them." (Lethbridge News Now)