WHL: Lisowsky's hat trick leads Blades to win over Oil Kings

SASKATOON — Brandon Lisowsky scored a hat trick to lead the Saskatoon Blades to a 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Egor Sidorov also scored twice for Saskatoon while Blades goaltender Austin Elliott made 16 saves to earn the win.

Aidan Litke, Rilen Kovacevic and Adam Jecho had the goals for Edmonton. Oil Kings netminder Logan Cunningham stopped 32 of 36 shots.

BRONCOS 6 WHEAT KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. -- Brady Birnie scored twice as the Swift Current Broncos defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Mathew Ward, Connor Hvidston, Rylan Gould and Grayson Burzynski also scored once for Swift Current. Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha made 24 saves in the win.

Brett Hyland and Roger McQueen had the goals for Brandon. Wheat Kings netminder Ethan Eskit saved 39 of 45 shots.

PATS 4 TIGERS 2

REGINA -- Zack Stringer scored a goal and added an assist as the Regina Pats defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Parker Berge, Zackary Shantz and Cole Temple also scored Regina. Pats goaltender Ewan Huet made 32 saves.

Cayden Lindstrom and Brayden Boehm had the goals for Medicine Hat. Tigers netminder Ethan McCallum let in 11 goals on 14 shots before giving way to Evan May, who saved 12 of 13.

COUGARS 8 ROCKETS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- Terik Parascak scored twice as the Prince George Cougars defeated the Kelowna Rockets.

Viliam Kmec, Hunter Laing, Zac Funk, Oren Shtrom, Ondrej Becher and Carlin Dezainde also scored for Prince George. Cougars goaltender Ty Young makes 10 saves in the win.

Logan Peskett scored the lone goal for Kelowna. Rockets netminder Jake Pilon turned aside 39 of 47 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.