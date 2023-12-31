PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland peppered 52 shots at Vancouver goalie Brett Mirwald and managed to beat him twice as the Winterhawks posted a 3-0 Western Hockey League victory over the visiting Vancouver Giants on Sunday night.

Josh Zakreski, Josh Davies and James Stefan scored for the Winterhawks (23-10-1-1), who got a 13-save, shutout performance from Nick Avakyan. Gabe Klassen chipped in with two assists.

The Giants (13-21-2-0) were held to four shots in the first and second periods, and five in the third.

The Winterhawks led 1-0 after the first and scored twice in the third, include once into an empty net with 2:52 left in the game.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

WILD 5 THUNDERBIRDS 1

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Briley Wood scored twice and Kenta Isogai chipped in with four assists as the Wenatchee Wild beat the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-1.

Evan Friesen, Graham Sward and Jonas Woo also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Wild (23-12-3-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but led 3-1 heading into the third.

Sam Popowich scored for the Thunderbirds (12-18-2-0).

---

CHIEFS 11 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Chase Bertholet scored three times and added two assists as the visiting Spokane Chiefs crushed the Tri-City Americans 11-3.

Owen Martin scored twice for the Chiefs (14-16-3-0), while singles were netted by Layton Feist, Conner Roulette, Owen Schoettler, Saige Weinstein, Coco Armstrong and Will McIsaac. Berkly Catton chipped in with three assists.

Jackson Smith, Andrew Fan and Parker Bell scored for the Americans (15-16-2-1), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third. The Chiefs outshot the Americans 11-3.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2023.