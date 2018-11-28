WHL: Raiders beat Rebels to extend win streak to 17 games

RED DEER, Alta. — Brett Leason's 26th goal of the season stood as the winner as the Prince Albert Raiders stretched their Western Hockey League win streak to 17 games with a 4-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday.

Leason found the back of the net on a power play 14:27 into the second period to give the Raiders (24-1-0) a 4-2 lead.

Spencer Moe, Parker Kelly and Cole Fonstad had the other goals for Prince Albert, which hasn't lost a game since Oct. 6 in Red Deer. Sergio Sapego had three assists.

Ethan Sakowich, Zak Smith and Jett de Wit scored for the Rebels (16-7-1).

Raiders goaltender Ian Scott made 28 saves.

Ethan Anders started the game for Red Deer and allowed three goals on 10 shots through 9:07. Byron Fancy stopped 17-of-18 attempts the rest of the way.

---

GIANTS 5 BLADES 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Davis Koch scored twice as the Giants beat Saskatoon.

Milos Roman, Owen Hardy and Aidan Barfoot also scored for Vancouver (17-6-2).

Kirby Dach, Josh Paterson and Max Gerlach responded for the Blades (15-9-2).

---

AMERICANS 5 COUGARS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Krystof Hrabik put away the eventual winner late in the second as Tri-City topped Prince George.

Nolan Yaremko, Isaac Johnson, Sasha Mutala and Mitchell Brown also scored for the Americans (14-9-0).

Vladislav Mikhalchuk had both goals for the Cougars (10-12-3).