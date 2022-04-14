57m ago
WHL Roundup: Bains, King lead Rebels to rout of Hitmen
Arshdeep Bains scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Red Deer Rebels to an 8-3 rout of the Calgary Hitmen Wednesday in the WHL.
The Canadian Press
CALGARY — REBELS 8 HITMEN 3
The four points Bains tallied brought his WHL-leading total to 110 on the season.
Ben King, Bains' Rebels (45-18-4) teammate, also scored twice, adding to his WHL-best goal-scoring total to 52 on the year.
King is also now just seven points behind Bains for the scoring lead.
Zac Funk scored a pair of goals in the loss for Calgary (25-34-8).
The Hitmen have dropped their last three games straight.
---
THUNDERBIRDS 6 GIANTS 0
LANGLEY, B.C. -- Jared Davidson netted a hat trick as Seattle (43-18-6) thumped Vancouver (24-38-4).
Thunderbirds netminder Thomas Milic made 25 saves to get the shutout.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April13, 2022.