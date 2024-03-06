SPOKANE, Wash. — Berkly Catton had three goals and two assists as the Spokane Chiefs defeated the Victoria Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night in the Western Hockey League.

Catton, a potential top-10 pick in this year's NHL draft, improved to 48 goals on the season.

Brayden Crampton, Lukas Kral and Chase Bertholet also scored for Spokane (26-28-6). Shean Van Olm and Conner Roulette each had two assists.

Dawson Cowan made 28 saves in the win.

Casper Evensen Haugen had two goals and an assist while Cole Reschny also scored for Victoria (28-25-9).

Justin Kipkie had three assists and Braden Holt made 29 saves.

TIGERS 6 WHEAT KINGS 3

Tomas Mrsic and Gavin McKenna each scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3.

Andrew Basha — with a goal and an assist — and Shane Smith also scored for Medicine Hat (35-19-7).

McKenna added an assist, while Oasiz Wiesblatt and Tyler MacKenzie both pitched in with two helpers.

Tigers netminder Zach Zahara stopped 28 shots.

Jayden Wiens scored twice and Jackson DeSouza added another for Brandon (29-26-6).

Wheat Kings netminder Ethan Eskit stopped 10 of 11 shots and Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason stopped 13 of 17 shots.

