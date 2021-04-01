27m ago
WHL Roundup: Blades beat Ice, push point streak to double digits
Nolan Maier made 29 saves and picked up an assist as the Saskatoon Blades pushed their point streak to 10 games with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Ice on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.
The Canadian Press
Brandon Lisowsky, Kyle Crnkovic and Colton Dach supplied the goals for the Blades (9-0-1).
Anderson MacDonald and Connor McClennon scored for the Ice (6-4-0), who got 25 saves from Gage Alexander.
---
THUNDERBIRDS 2 SILVERTIPS 1
KENT, Wash. — Jeremy Hanzel broke a 1-1 tie at 10:18 of the third period and Thomas Milic stopped 32 shots as Seattle (4-2-0) dealt Everett (5-1-0) its first loss after opening the year with five straight wins.
---
GIANTS COUGARS
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Wednesday's game between Prince George (1-1-0) and Vancouver (2-1-0) was postponed "out of an abundance of caution" following six positive COVID-19 tests within the Kelowna Rockets hockey team.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.