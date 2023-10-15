WHL roundup: Blades slip past Raiders in shootout

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — The Saskatoon Blades scored two power-play goals and then outlasted the Prince Albert Raiders in a shootout to record a 3-2 Western Hockey League victory on Sunday night.

Egor Sidorov and Trevor Wong scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Blades (7-2-0-0), who took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Ryder Ritchie and Sloan Stanick scored for the Raiders (6-3-0-1), with Stanick's marker at 7:46 of the third forcing overtime and then a shootout.

The Blades outshot the Raiders 32-22 and were 2-for-3 on the power play. The Raiders went 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 AMERICANS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Winterhawks scored five unanswered goals in the first period then coasted to a 7-0 victory over the visiting Tri-City Americans.

James Stefan scored twice for the Winterhawks (6-1-0-0), while Nicholas Johnson, Carter Sotheran, Luke Schelter, Luca Cagnoni and Hudson Darby netted singles.

Netminder Jan Spunar made 22 saves to record the shutout.

Lukas Matecha and Nick Avakyan combined to stop 27 of 34 shots for the Americans (4-3-0-0).

---

REBELS 5 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON, Alta. — Carson Latimer scored a power-play goal and a short-handed goal as the visiting Red Deer Rebels defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2.

Carson Birnie, Frantisek Formanek and Kai Uchacz also scored for the Rebels (3-3-0-1).

Rilen Kovacevic and Aidan Litke scored for the Oil Kings (3-6-0-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.