BRANDON, Man. — Despite a four-goal second period rally from the Saskatoon Blades, the Brandon Wheat Kings won 6-5 in overtime on Wednesday for a fifth straight win.

Chad Nychuk netted the game-winning goal for Brandon (25-15-3-2) while Trevor Wong scored twice for the Blades (27-18-1-1).

---

PATS 2, TIGERS 0

REGINA, Sask. - Ryker Evans broke the deadlock and scored the game-winning goal as the Regina Pats beat the Medicine Hat Tigers. Connor Bedard added the insurance goal for Regina (18-24-1-1) as Medicine Hat (9-33-3-1) was outshot by nearly double.

---

RAIDERS 1, HITMEN 0

CALGARY, Alta. - Evan Herman scored less than a minute in the opening period to carry Prince Albert to a win over Calgary. Tikhon Chaika stopped all 26 shots for the Raiders (18-26-2-1) while Brayden Peters stopped 25 of 26 for the Hitmen (18-22-5-2).

---

ICE 3, HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -Matthew Savoie assisted the Winnipeg Ice's second goal before scoring the winner against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Kade Nolan scored the second, and final, goal for Lethbridge (20-22-2-1) as Winnipeg's (32-8-2-1) Gage Alexander's stopped 33 of 35 shots.

