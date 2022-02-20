CALGARY — Kyle Crnkovic added to his league-leading scoring total with two more goals and an assist as the Saskatoon Blades beat the Calgary Hitmen 4-1 Sunday in the WHL.

For Calgary (18-22-7), it was the seventh consecutive loss and its eighth in its last 10 games.

Saskatoon's (27-18-2) Crnkovic leads the WHL in scoring with 73 points, two clear of Arshdeep Bains of the Red Deer Rebels.

Bains leads the league in assists with 46, a mark that Crnkovic is just five off of. And in the goal-scoring race, Crnkovic is five goals behind the Rebels' Ben King.

Hitmen goalie Ethan Buenaventura made 31 saves in the loss Sunday.

---

WINTERHAWKS 9 CHIEFS 1

PORTLAND -- Gabe Klassen and Jack O'Brien each scored two goals and added an assist as Portland (32-13-5) demolished Spokane (13-30-4-1). Seven different Winterhawks skaters scored in the win. Jake Gudelj scored the Chiefs' lone goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.