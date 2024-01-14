CALGARY — Ethan Moore scored twice, including once in a four-goal third period outburst, as the Calgary Hitmen beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 6-4 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Carter Yakemchuk, David Adaszynski, Fraser Leonard and Keets Fawcett also scored for the Hitmen (17-17-5-1), who outshot the Americans 51-43.

Jordan Gavin, Carter MacAdams, Jake Sloan and Lukas Dragicevic scored for the Americans (16-21-2-1).

Netminder Ethan Buenaventura saved 39 of 43 shots for the Hitmen, while Americans' goalie Lukas Matecha kicked out 45 of 50 shots.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 RAIDERS 4

BRANDON, Man. — Quinn Mantei scored a goal and added an assist as the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 6-4.

Carter Klippenstein, Nolan Flamand, Rylen Roersma, Hayden Wheddon and Matteo Michels also scored for the Wheat Kings (21-15-4-1).

Grady Martin, Dustin Renas, Luke Moroz and Doogan Pederson scored for the Raiders (19-20-0-3), who outshot the Wheaties 36-25.

---

BLADES 6 PATS 1

SASKATOON, Sask. — Tanner Molendyk had a goal and two assists as the Saskatoon Blades knocked off the visiting Regina Pats 6-1.

Egor Sidorov, Easton Armstrong, Brandon Lisowsky, Misha Volotovskii and Rhett Melnyk also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (29-8-2-2), who outshot the visitors 29-12.

Kolten Bridgeman scored for the Pats (15-214-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

---

CHIEFS 5 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON, Alta. — The visiting Spokane Chiefs spotted the Edmonton Oil Kings a 2-0 lead, before storming back to post a 5-2 victory at Rogers Place.

Shea Van Olm scored twice for the Chiefs (15-20-4-0), while Ty Cheveldayoff and Conner Roulette each had a goal and assist. Berkly Catton netted a single.

Marc Lajoie scored both goals for the Oil Kings (14-24-1-1), who outshot the visitors 39-30.

---

SILVERTIPS 7 WILD 3

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Julius Miettinen scored two goals and had two assists, Dominik Rymon scored twice and the visiting Everett Silvertips rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Wenatchee Wild 7-3.

Beau Courtney, Teague Patton and Carter Bear also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (27-14-1-2), who trailed 2-1 after the first period, but led 4-3 heading into the third.

Graham Sward scored twice for the Wild (24-14-3-0), while Maddix McCagherty netted a single. Kenta Isogai chipped in with two assists.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.