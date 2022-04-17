CALGARY — Alex Thacker scored 19 into overtime to give the Lethbridge Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Hitmen on the final day of the WHL's regular season Sunday.

Jared Picklyk made 29 saves to for the Hurricanes (33-30-5) who will enter the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed, taking on the No. 2 Edmonton Oil Kings beginning Thursday.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored a power-play marker for the Hitmen (25-34-9) at 18:27 of the second period to tie the game up at 2-2.

Calgary finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with just 59 points and didn't qualify for the playoffs.

PATS 7 WARRIORS 4

REGINA — Connor Bedard enjoyed a five-point game as Regina (27-36-5) thumped Moose Jaw (37-24-7). Bedard scored his 50th and 51st goals of the campaign as part of his big outing. The Pats failed to reach the post-season, finishing ninth in the East while the Warriors are the No. 4 seed and will open their first-round playoff series with the Saskatoon Blades on Friday.

