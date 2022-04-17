1h ago
WHL Roundup: Bedard scores 51 goal as Pats beat Warriors
The Canadian Press
Bedard becomes youngest player to reach 50 goals in WHL season
CALGARY — Alex Thacker scored 19 into overtime to give the Lethbridge Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Hitmen on the final day of the WHL's regular season Sunday.
Jared Picklyk made 29 saves to for the Hurricanes (33-30-5) who will enter the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed, taking on the No. 2 Edmonton Oil Kings beginning Thursday.
Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored a power-play marker for the Hitmen (25-34-9) at 18:27 of the second period to tie the game up at 2-2.
Calgary finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with just 59 points and didn't qualify for the playoffs.
---
PATS 7 WARRIORS 4
REGINA — Connor Bedard enjoyed a five-point game as Regina (27-36-5) thumped Moose Jaw (37-24-7). Bedard scored his 50th and 51st goals of the campaign as part of his big outing. The Pats failed to reach the post-season, finishing ninth in the East while the Warriors are the No. 4 seed and will open their first-round playoff series with the Saskatoon Blades on Friday.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.