WHL roundup: DuPont scores twice to lead Everett to win over Seattle

EVERETT, Wash. — Landon DuPont scored twice for Everett Silvertips in a 6-1 win over the win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday as the Silvertips continued to top the WHL's Western Conference with a 27-5-2-1 record.

Carter Bear, Tyler MacKenzie, Kaden Hammell and Jesse Heslop also scored and Silvertips goalie Raiden LeGall stopped 23 of 24 shots for the win.

Nathan Pilling scored the lone goal for Seattle (11-21-2-1). T-Birds starting goalie Scott Ratzlaff stopped 27 of 32 shots before Grayson Malinoski came in to repel 10 of 11.

TIGERS 4 HURRICANES 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Liam Ruck scored twice and Jordan Switzer posted a 17-save shutout for the Tigers in the win over Lethbridge.

Oasiz Wiesblatt and Hunter St. Martin also scored for Medicine Hat (20-14-1-0) which was a point behind the Saskatoon Blades sitting atop the Eastern Conference.

Goalie Koen Cleaver stopped 27 of 31 shots for Lethbridge (18-12-1-1).

WILD 4 CHIEFS 3

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Dawson Seitz scored the game-winner for the Wild at 16:33 of the third period.

Wenatchee (12-17-3-1) also got goals from Evan Friesen, Shaun Rios and Miles Cooper.

Wild starter Daniel Hauser stopped three of six shots before he was replaced at 8:34 of the first period by Brendan Gee, who stopped all 23 shots he faced.

Mathis Preston, Hayden Paupanekis and Chase Harrington scored and goalie Carter Esler stopped 22 shots for Spokane (23-12-0-0).

COUGARS 2 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA — Aiden Foster's goal at 9:06 of the second period stood up as the winner for Prince George, which won its fourth in a row.

Hunter Laing also scored and goalie Joshua Ravensbergen made 37 saves for the Cougars (20-9-3-2).

Teydon Trembecky scored and Jayden Kraus stopped 25 shots for Victoria (17-11-3-3).

WINTERHAWKS 4 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Winterhawks goalie Marek Schlenker made 40 saves in Portland's sixth straight win.

Kyle Chyzowski scored the game-winner at 17:33 of the second period and Josh Zakreski, Reed Brown, Tyson Jugnauth also scored for Portland (20-12-2-0).

Max Curran scored twice and Jake Sloan once for Tri-City (19-10-2-1). Americans goaltender Nathan Preston stopped 27 shots.

BLAZERS 3 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — John Szabo scored twice for Kamloops in the win over Kelowna.

Nathan Behm also scored once and Blazers netminder Dylan Ernst stopped 25 of 26 shots for Kamloops (13-18-3-0).

Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon made 45 saves and Kalder Varga scored for Kelowna (13-15-2-1).

RAIDERS 7 BRONCOS 5

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Tomas Mrsic led Prince Albert with a pair of goals.

Aiden Oiring, Niall Crocker, Brayden Dube, Lukas Dragicevic and Ty Meunier also scored for the Raiders (17-11-3-0) with goaltender Dimitri Fortin contributing 29 saves.

Luke Mistelbacher scored a hat trick and Carlin Dezainde had a pair of goals for Swift Current (17-15-0-1).

Broncos starter Joey Rocha stopped eight of 10 shots in the first period and Reid Dyck turned away 25 of 29 the rest of the game.

WHEAT KINGS 5 WARRIORS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Carter Klippenstein and Nolan Flamand spurred Brandon to victory with a pair of goals apiece.

Marcus Nguyen also scored and goalie Alex Garrett stopped 35 of 37 shots for Brandon (16-10-3-2).

Moose Jaw (8-21-3-1) got goals from McKenzie and Connor Schmidt and 28 saves from goalie Brady Smith.

BLADES 5 PATS 2

REGINA — Hudson Kibblewhite led the Blades with a goal and two assists in the win over Regina.

Saskatoon (19-10-2-2) also got goals from Colten Worthington, Misha Volotovskii, Ben Riche and Brandon Lisowsky. Blades netminder Ethan McCallum stopped 32 of 34 shots.

Zach Pantelakis and Zackary Shantz scored and Pats netminder Kelton Pyne had 20 saves for Regina (9-18-4-2).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2024.