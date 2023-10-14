KELOWNA, B.C. — Dylan Wightman's second goal of the night, a short-handed marker at 4:49 of the third period, proved to be the winner as the Kelowna Rockets edged the visiting Prince George Cougars 5-4 in Western Hockey League action on Friday night.

Gabriel Szturc, Caden Price and Andrew Cristall also scored for the Rockets (3-3-1-0).

Zac Funk scored twice for the Cougars (7-3-0-0), while Carlin Dezainde and Koehn Ziemmer netted singles.

The Cougars outshot the Rockets 39-25, but netminder Jari Kykkanen was brilliant in the Rockets' net.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

PATS 4 REBELS 3 (SO)

REGINA, Sask. — Tanner Howe's second goal of the night, a short-handed effort 13 minutes into the third period, tied the game at 3-3 and then the Regina Pats won in a four-round shootout to post a 4-3 victory over the visiting Red Deer Rebels.

Braxton Whitehead also scored in regulation time for the Pats (5-3-1-0), who trailed 3-1 with 10 minutes left in the third period.

Samuel Drancak scored twice for the Rebels (2-3-0-1), while Mats Lindren added a single.

---

BRONCOS 6 GIANTS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ty Coupland scored twice in a five-goal second period outburst as the visiting Swift Current Broncos kicked the Vancouver Giants 6-3 at Langley Events Centre.

Connor Hvidston, Josh Filmon, Tyson Laventure and Matthew Ward also scored for the Broncos (3-4-1-0).

Tyler Thorpe scored all three goals for the Giants (2-3-0-0).

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Brandon Wheat Kings spotted the host Tri-City Americans a 2-0 lead before storming back with five straight goals to record a 5-2 victory.

Jayden Wiens, Dominik Petr, Caleb Hadland, Roger McQueen and Evan Groening scored for the Wheat Kings (5-3-1-0).

Lukas Dragicevic and Deagan McMillan scored for the Americans (3-2-0-0).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 BLAZERS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — James Stefan scored a goal and added an assist as the Portland Winterhawks beat the visiting Kamloops Blazers 4-1.

Hudson Darby, Josh Zakreski and Diego Buttazzoni also scored for the Winterhawks (5-1-0-0).

Nathan Behm scored for the Blazers (1-4-2-0).

---

WARRIORS 4 HURRICANES 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Martin Rysavy had a goal and an assist as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3.

Jagger Firkus, Brayden Yager and Ethan Semeniuk also scored for the Warriors (6-3-0-0).

Miguel Marques, Trae Wilke and Noah Chadwick scored for the Hurricanes (5-3-1-0).

---

RAIDERS 7 HITMEN 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Aiden Oiring had two goals and an assist as the Prince Albert Raiders rolled over the visiting Calgary Hitmen 7-2.

Niall Crocker, Krzysztof Macias, Hayden Pakkala, Terrell Goldsmith and Matej Kubiesa also scored for the Raiders (5-3-0-0).

Oliver Tulk and Carter Yakemchuk scored for the Hitmen (2-6-0-0).

---

SILVERTIPS 8 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA, B.C. — Ben Hemmerling scored three goals as the visiting Everett Silvertips rolled over the Victoria Royals 8-1.

Cade Zaplitny, Dominik Rymon, Rylan Pearce, Eric Jamieson and Jesse Heslop all scored once for the Silvertips (4-3-0-0).

Dawson Pasternak scored for the Royals (2-5-0-0).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 WILD 2

SEATTLE, Wash. — Jeremy Hanzel scored a goal and added two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds edged the visiting Wenatchee Wild 4-2.

Gracyn Sawchyn, Sam Popowich and Luca Hauf also scored for the Thunderbirds (3-1-0-0).

Briley Wood and Steven Arp scored for the Wild (3-5-1-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.