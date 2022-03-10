1h ago
WHL Roundup: Oil Kings run win streak to 12 with win over Tigers
The Canadian Press
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Josh Williams and Justin Sourdif scored two goals each as the Edmonton Oil Kings ran their win streak to 12 games straight with a 7-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Kolby Hay made 21 saves in the win for Edmonton (42-11-3).
Medicine Hat (10-39-4) forward Oren Shtrom scored two goals in the loss.
The game was tied at 3-3 midway through the second period, but a couple of quick Oil King goals near the end of the frame from Hayden Wheddon and Williams gave Edmonton a 5-3 advantage heading into the last third.
Tigers goalie Garin Bjorklund made 32 saves in the loss.
---
WHEAT KINGS 2 HITMEN 1 (OT)
BRANDON, Man. -- Carson Bjarnason made 32 saves to help setup Brandon's (28-18-5) overtime victory over Calgary (20-26-8). Nolan Ritchie scored the game-winning goal 1:11 into the extra period.
---
BLADES 4 HURRICANES 3 (OT)
SASKATOON, Sask. -- Brandon Lisowsky scored twice, including the game-winner with 30-seconds to play in overtime, as Saskatoon (31-18-4) edged Lethbridge (23-26-4). Liekit Reichle scored a goal and had an assist in the loss for the Hurricanes.
---
CHIEFS 5 GIANTS 2
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Blake Swetlikoff racked up a goal and three points as Spokane (18-31-5) defeated Vancouver (20-29-3). The Chiefs have won three games straight, while the Giants have dropped their last five games.
---
WINTERHAWKS 5 ROYALS 2
VICTORIA, B.C. -- Cross Hanas scored two goals and assisted on two others as Portland (37-14-5) beat Victoria (16-33-6). Winterhawks goalie Taylor Gauthier made 26 saves to secure the win.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.