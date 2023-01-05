KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Ben Hemmerling scored the game-winning goal 1:28 into overtime as the Everett Silvertips snapped a five-game skid, defeating the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Ryan Hofer and Jackson Berezowski each had a goal and an assist for Everett (17-17-1). Hemmerling also added a helper, while Tyler Palmer stopped 22 shots.

Ryan Michael and Kaden Hammell responded for Kamloops (21-7-4-2), which has lost two in a row. Dylan Ernst had 38 saves.

The Silvertips went 2-for-6 on the power play and outshot the Blazers 41-24. Kamloops was 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 5 HURRICANES 3

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. — Atley Calvert had two goals and two assists as Moose Jaw (23-13-0) won its second in a row, defeating Lethbridge (21-15-0-1). Eric Alarie also scored twice, while Maximus Wanner added the other for the Warriors.

---

HITMEN 3 RAIDERS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, SASK. — Tomis Marinkovic had a goal and an assist as Calgary (20-11-3-1) downed Prince Albert (12-21-3). Sean Tschigerl and Maxim Muranov also scored for the Hitmen, while Ethan Buenaventura had 42 saves.

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 PATS 2

BRANDON, M.B. — Brett Hyland scored two goals and added one assist as Brandon (15-17-4) dominated Regina (18-18-1-1). The Wheat Kings went 3-for-4 on the power play, with two coming off the stick of Hyland.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.