MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- Frantisek Formanek scored twice and added an assist as the Red Deer Rebels routed the Medicine Hat Tigers 11-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Jace Isley and Arshdeep Bains had two goals apiece for Red Deer (34-15-3) and Dallon Melin scored and added three assists. Liam Keeler, Kalan Lind, Talon Brigley and Hunter Mayo rounded out the attack.

Connor Ungar made 21 saves for the win.

Andrew Basha was the lone scorer for Medicine Hat (9-37-4).

Zach Zahara started in net for the Tigers, stopping 20-of-26 shots in 31:06 minutes of work. Garin Bjorklund turned aside 12-of-17 shots in relief.

The Rebels scored on their two power plays and the Tigers went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 ROCKETS 3

KENT, Wash. — Samuel Knazko scored with 12 seconds left to play as Seattle edged Kelowna.

Lukas Svejkovsky tied the game with 59 seconds left in the third period for the Thunderbirds (31-14-5). Matthew Rempe and Reid Schaefer had the other goal.

Adam Kydd, Mark Liwiski and Gabriel Szturc supplied the offence for the Rockets (31-14-4).



This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022.