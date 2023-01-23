PORTLAND, Ore. — Gabe Klassen scored twice and the Portland Winterhawks took a decisive 6-1 win over the Spokane Chiefs in Western Hockey League play on Monday.

Ryan McCleary also put away a pair of goals for the Winterhawks (31-8-3), while Jack O'Brien scored and notched an assist, and Marcus Nguyen contributed a goal and a helper.

The Chiefs' (9-30-3) lone goal came from Berkly Catton midway through the first period.

Portland's Dante Giannuzzi made 23 saves and Dawson Cowan 18-of-24 shots for Spokane before being replaced to start the third period. Cooper Michalchuk turned away all 16 shots he faced in relief.

The Winterhawks relied on potent special teams for the win, going 3 for 8 on the power play while the Chiefs were 0 for 4.

The WHL will resume play on Friday with nine games on the schedule.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.