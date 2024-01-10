PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — The visiting Vancouver Giants blew a 5-3 lead late in the third period, but got a goal from Tyson Zimmer in the sixth round of the shootout to salvage a 6-5 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Mazden Leslie, Tomis Marinkovic, Samuel Honzek, Jaden Lipinski and Tyler Thorpe scored for the Giants (16-21-2-0), who outshot the Raiders 37-34 at the Art Hauser Centre.

Oli Chenier scored three goals for the Raiders, including one at 16:04 of the third period that tied the game 5-5.

Krzysztof Macias and Sloan Stanick also scored for the Raiders (18-18-0-3).

The Giants led 2-1 after the first period and the teams were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 ROYALS 2 (OT)

BRANDON, Man. — Caleb Hadland scored at 1:56 of overtime as the Brandon Wheat Kings edged the visiting Victoria Royals 3-2.

Brett Hyland and Nate Danielson also scored for the Wheat Kings (20-14-4-1).

Brandon netminder Carson Bjarnason stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Reggie Newman and Cole Reschny scored for the Royals (23-13-2-2). Netminder Braden Holt stopped 38 of 41 shots for Victoria.

---

BRONCOS 6 AMERICANS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Josh Filmon scored a goal and added two assists as the Swift Current Broncos defeated the visiting Tri-City Americans 6-2.

Rylan Gould, Clarke Caswell, Connor Hvidston, Conor Geekie and Caleb Wyrostok also scored for the Broncos (21-15-2-2), who outshot the Americans 41-34.

Parker Bell and Nick Anisimovicz scored for the Americans (16-18-2-1).

---

HURRICANES 3 CHIEFS 2 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Noah Chadwick's power-play goal at 2:19 of overtime lifted the Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Spokane Chiefs.

The Chiefs (14-18-4-0), with two goals from Berkly Catton, had battled back from a 2-0 deficit. Catton's second goal, at 15:15 of the third period, tied the game at 2-2 and forced the overtime session.

Brayden Edwards and Logan Wormald also scored for the Hurricanes (19-16-3-0). Miguel Marques chipped in with two assists.

The Chiefs outshot the Hurricanes 36-32. The Hurricanes went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Chiefs went 0-for-2.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.