WHL Roundup: Greig, Nyhuck lead the way as Wheat Kings down struggling Tigers

BRANDON, Man. — Ridly Greig had two goals and an assist, Chad Nyhuck had four assists and the Brandon Wheat Kings added to the Medicine Hat Tigers' misery with a 6-4 victory Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

The Tigers are 0-12-3 over their last 15 games and dropped to 4-15-4 on the season with this latest defeat.

Nolan Ritchie, Nate Danielson, Brett Hyland and Marcus Kallionkieli also scored for Brandon (12-12-1), which has won three in a row to move into fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Lukas Svejkovsky, Ashton Ferster, Reid Andresen and Rhett Parsons scored for the Tigers, who are last in the conference, six points back of Regina.

Ethan Kruger made 21 saves for Brandon, while Beckett Langkow stopped 31 shots for Medicine Hat.

BRONCOS 5 RAIDERS 4 (OT)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Josh Davies scored in overtime as Swift Current held on to thwart a comeback attempt by the Raiders.

Ozzy Wiesblatt, Carson Latimer and Cale Sanders scored to erase a 4-1 Swift Current lead and send the game to overtime.

Caleb Wyrostok, Grayson Burzynski, Sam McGinley and Owen Pickering also scored for the Broncos (10-12-3), who have won three in a row.

Sloan Stanick had the other goal for the Raiders (9-12-2), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1).

THUNDERBIRDS 2 ROCKETS 1 (SO)

KENT, Wash. — Mekai Sanders scored the only goal in a shootout as Seattle edged Kelowna.

Reid Schaefer scored in regulation and Thomas Milic made 31 saves for the Thunderbirds (14-6-3).

Mark Liwiski scored and Talyn Boyko stopped 37 shots for the Rockets (11-6-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.