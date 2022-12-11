WINNIPEG — Vladislav Shilo had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Ice snapped the Regina Pats' four-game win streak with a 6-1 victory on Sunday.

Graham Sward, Skyler Bruce, Evan Friesen, Aiden Oiring and Owen Pederson also scored for Winnipeg (25-4-0), which won its third straight. Daniel Hauser made 19 saves.

Tanner Howe replied for Regina (16-13-1-1). Kelton Pyne stopped 34 shots.

The Ice got going early with Oiring opening the scoring 1:58 into the game and Winnipeg went on to take a 4-0 lead 8:28 into the second period.

After Howe got the Pats on the board just under three minutes later, Bruce and Sward added one apiece before the end of the middle frame.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 SILVERTIPS 2

PORTLAND, WA. — James Stefan and Gabe Klassen each notched a goal and an assist as Portland (21-4-2-1) edged Everett (15-12-1) for its third straight win. The Winterhawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead by 15:57 of the first period and held off the Silvertips the rest of the way.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 GIANTS 2

KENT, WA. — Jared Davidson had two goals and one assist as Seattle (20-4-1-1) downed Vancouver (11-14-3-2). Kyle Crnkovic, Lucas Ciona and Hyde Davidson added the others for the Thunderbirds, who have won five of their last six.

---

HITMEN 5 WHEAT KINGS 2

BRANDON, M.B. — Zac Funk recorded two goals and three assists as Calgary (15-9-3-1) topped Brandon (12-16-3). After Brett Hyland knotted the contest at 2-2 for the Wheat Kings, the Hitmen scored three unanswered goals capped by Sean Tschigerl's empty netter with 53 seconds left.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.