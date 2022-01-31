LANGLEY, B.C. — The Kamloops Blazers extended their win streak to six games in the Western Hockey League with a 5-2 defeat of the Vancouver Giants on Sunday.

Logan Stankoven had a goal and two assists for Kamloops (28-11-1-0). Luke Toporowski, Caedan Bankier, Mats Lindgren and Daylan Kuefler also scored. Dylan Garand stopped 17-of-19 pucks.

Tom Cadieux and Evan Toth replied for the Giants (16-21-2-0), losers of four straight. Jesper Vikman made 31 saves in defeat.

The Blazers outshot Vancouver 36-19.

---

TIGERS 3 REBELS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Logan Barlage scored twice in the third period as Medicine Hat (9-26-3-1) rallied for its second win in three games. Daniel Baker had three assists and Beckett Langkow made 33 saves. Arshdeep Bains and Liam Keeler replied for Red Deer (27-13-2-1).

---

BRONCOS 4 HITMEN 2

CALGARY – Josh Filmon led the offence with two goals and an assist and Isaac Poulter backstopped Swift Current (15-21-4-1) to victory with 35 saves. Zac Funk scored one and assisted another in defeat for Calgary (17-15-5-2).

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 BLADES 0

SASKATOON – Ethan Kruger's 23-save shutout lifted Brandon (20-14-2-2) to its third consecutive triumph. Nolan Maier turned away 23-of-25 pucks in the loss for Saskatoon (21-15-1-1).

---

OIL KINGS 6 HURRICANES 0

EDMONTON – Sebastian Cossa's 24-save shutout and Dylan Guenther's hat trick powered Edmonton (29-10-2-1) to back-to-back victories. Guenther also added an assist. Jared Picklyk gave up six goals on 26 shots for Lethbridge (15-18-2-1).

---

WINTERHAWKS 8 AMERICANS 0

PORTLAND – The Winterhawks (25-11-3-2) continued to gain ground in the Western Conference with their seventh win in a row. Marcus Nguyen and James Stefan each scored twice, while Taylor Gauthier stopped all 17 shots he faced. Tri-City (12-22-4-0) lost its third consecutive encounter.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

EVERETT, Wash. – The Silvertips (30-7-2-2) doubled up Seattle on Jacob Wright's two-goal night. Everett extended its win streak to five games and maintained its seven-point lead atop the Western Conference. Henrik Rybinski had a goal and an assist for the Thunderbirds (23-11-4-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2022.