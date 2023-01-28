EDMONTON — Kolby Hay stopped all 44 shots he faced as the Edmonton Oil Kings shut out the Calgary Hitmen 3-0 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Gavin Hodnett, Noah Boyko and Dawson Seitz supplied the offence for Edmonton (7-35-3).

Goaltender Brayden Peters stopped 27-of-29 shots for Calgary (23-17-4).

Neither team scored on the power play. The Oil Kings went 0 for 2 and the Hitmen were 0 for 7.

---

REBELS 5 BLADES 1

RED DEER, Alta. - Kai Uchacz scored twice as the Rebels triumphed over Saskatoon.

Dwayne Jean Jr., Kalan Lind and Ben King also scored for Red Deer (32-9-4).

Egor Sidorov replied for the Blades (28-11-4).

---

HURRICANES 2 ICE 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Blake Swetlikoff put away the winner near the midway mark of the third period as the Hurricanes edged Winnipeg.

Hayden Smith had the other Lethbridge (25-16-5) goal.

Connor McClennon scored once for the Ice (33-6-1).

---

GIANTS 3 ROCKETS 1

VANCOUVER - Brenden Pentecost had a goal and an assist as the Giants downed Kelowna.

Tyler Thorpe and Jaden Lipinski chipped in for Vancouver (18-20-6).

Adam Kydd responded for the Rockets (14-26-3).

---

WARRIORS 5 WHEAT KINGS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Harper Lolacher and Ryder Korczak had two goals apiece as the Warriors bested Brandon.

Atley Calvert added a goal for Moose Jaw (29-15-3).

Calder Anderson scored for the Wheat Kings (19-21-5).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 7 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jared Davidson had a pair of goals as the Thunderbirds defeated Spokane.

Gracyn Sawchyn, Ashton McNelly, Kyle Crnkovic, Nolan Allan and Lucas Ciona rounded out the attack as Seattle (33-7-2) won its third straight.

Chase Bertholet struck twice for the Chiefs (9-31-3).

---

BLAZERS 7 ROYALS 4

VICTORIA - Matthew Seminoff, Fraser Minten and Logan Stankoven had two goals each as Kamloops skated past the Royals.

Caedan Bankier had the other goal for the Blazers (27-9-6).

Robin Sapousek, Riley Gannon, Teydon Trembecky and Alex Edwards answered or Victoria (13-28-5).

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 BRONCOS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. - James Stefan and Chaz Lucius both scored twice as Winterhawks doubled Swift Current.

Luca Cagnoni and Robbie Fromm-Delorme also found the back of the net for Portland (32-8-3).

Josh Filmon, Caleb Wyrostok and Connor Hvidston supplied the offence for the Broncos (22-19-2).

---

AMERICANS 2 SILVERTIPS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Jalen Luypen's goal early in the third period was the eventual winner as Tri-City edged Everett.

Lukas Dragicevic opened scoring in the second period for the Americans (20-16-5).

Caden Zaplitny replied at the 8:09 mark of the third period for the Silvertips (22-20-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.