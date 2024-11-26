WHL Roundup: Kovacevic scores three as Warriors post decisive win over Broncos

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Rilen Kovacevic scored a hat trick and the Moose Jaw Warriors bested the Swift Current Broncos 7-4 in Western Hockey League play on Tuesday.

Pavel McKenzie added two goals and an assist for the Warriors (6-14-4), while Aiden Ziprick contributed one of each.

Connor Schmidt also scored for Moose Jaw, which improved to 4-6-1 at home this season.

Moose Jaw netminder Jackson Unger made 31 saves.

Rylan Gould and Carlin Dezainde chipped in a goal and two assists a piece for the Broncos (14-9-0), while Grayson Burzynski and Jaxen Gauchier also scored.

Swift Current's Reid Dyck stopped 32 of the 39 shots he faced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.