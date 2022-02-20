EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips bombarded Victoria Royals goalie Campbell Arnold with 59 shots in a 3-1 victory Saturday in the WHL.

The league-leading Silvertips (35-7-6) got 42 shots on Campbell over the first two periods, alone, and Everett defenceman Olen Zellweger took aim at Arnold 11 times with none of his attempts finding the back of the net.

In stark contrast to the 56 saves the Victoria (13-30-5) netminder made, Silvertips goalie Koen MacInnes stopped only 15 shots.

With the win, the Silvertips are three points clear for the best record in the league. They've lost only twice in their last 12 games, a pair of shootout defeats in their last two games coming into Saturday's contest.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 WINTERHAWKS 1

PORTLAND -- Reid Schaefer scored two goals including the game-winner on the power play as Seattle (30-11-5) cruised past Portland (31-13-5). The Thunderbirds used the man-advantage to great effect, scoring three goals in their six power-play chances.

---

AMERICANS 4 CHIEFS 3 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Connor Bouchard scored a little over two minutes into overtime to give Tri-City (14-28-5) the victory. It was their first win in four tries. The back-and-forth affair with Spokane (13-29-5) produced not only seven goals, but seven different goal scorers.

---

OIL KINGS 9 BLADES 1

EDMONTON -- Dylan Guenther scored four goals as Eastern Conference-leading Edmonton (35-11-3) pulverized Saskatoon (26-18-2). Edmonton scored four goals in the first period alone, including a short-handed marker from Jaxsen Wiebe to open the scoring. It was the Oil Kings' fifth win in a row.

---

GIANTS 4 BLAZERS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Fabian Lysell started a third-period, three-goal Vancouver (19-24-2) rally and then scored again in the extra period to win the game. Lysell's heroics wouldn't have been needed if it hadn't been for Kamloops' (34-13-2) Matthew Seminoff tying the game up after the Giants netted three straight in the third. Vancouver netminder Jesper Vikman made 49 saves in the win.

---

ROCKETS 3 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- Jake Lee and Gabriel Szturc both scored in the third period as Kelowna (28-12-4) hung on to beat Prince George (19-27-3). The Cougars got a late marker from Hudson Thornton, pulling them within one with less than three minutes to play, but it proved to be too little too late to stage a comeback effort.

---

WARRIORS 4 RAIDERS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Jagger Firkus scored and assisted twice to help Moose Jaw (29-17-5) to its eighth victory in its last 10 games. Prince Albert (17-26-3) goalie Tikhon Chaika made 26 saves in the loss.

---

REBELS 3 ICE 2

RED DEER, Alta. -- Ben King scored twice as Red Deer (31-15-3) rallied from a two-goal deficit entering the third period to rack off three straight in the final frame and stun Winnipeg (32-7-3). King added to his league-leading goal total with his 36th and 37th on the season.

---

WHEAT KINGS 2 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. -- Ridly Greig had a goal and an assist as Brandon (25-15-5) came back to edge Swift Current (18-25-6). Zakhar Polshakov responded to an early Broncos goal in the first with one of his own for the Wheat Kings, and Greig finished things off with a power-play goal in the second.

---

HURRICANES 2 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- A pair of first-period goals from Yegor Klavdiev and Jett Jones was all Lethbridge ( 20-22-3) needed to hold off league-worst Medicine Hat (9-32-4). The Tigers have now lost six straight, all in regulation.

---

