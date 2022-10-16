WHL roundup: Hurricanes whip up comeback to beat Pats 4-3 in Regina

REGINA — The Lethbridge Hurricanes spotted the Regina Pats a 3-0 lead on Sunday at the Brandt Centre before storming back for a 4-3 Western Hockey League victory that required a four-round shootout to settle.

Hayden Smith, with two goals, and Jett Jones with a single marker, had given the Pats a 3-0 lead midway through the game. But the Hurricanes scored three third-period goals to force overtime, and a shootout.

Cole Dubinsky, Luke Bateman and Tanner Howe scored for the Hurricanes in the third, and Tyson Zimmer was the only shooter to score in the shootout as the Hurricanes recorded their fourth victory of the season. The Canes improved to 4-5-0-0.

The Pats, who outshot the Hurricanes 24-22, slipped to 6-5-0-0.

---

BLADES 4 HITMEN 2

SASKATOON, SASK. — Brandon Lisowsky scored twice, Charlie Wright added two assists and the Saskatoon Blades won their sixth game of the season by defeating the visiting Calgary Hitmen.

Jordan Keller and Josh Pillar also scored for the Blades, who improved to 6-2-0-0.

Grayden Siepmann and Carson Wetsch scored for the Hitmen, who slipped to 3-2-1-1.

The Blades outshot the Hitmen 30-27.

---

SILVERTIPS 7 CHIEFS 3

EVERETT, WASH. — Jackson Berezowski had a natural hat trick, Ryan Hofer scored twice, Jesse Heslop and Austin Roest each had two assists, and the Everett Silvertips crushed the visiting Spokane Chiefs 7-3 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Ben Hemmerling and Aidan Sutter also scored for the Silvertips (7-2-0-0).

Ty Cheveldayoff, Kooper Gizowski and Chase Bertholet scored for the Chiefs (3-5-0-0).

The Silvertips led 2-1 after the first period and took a 4-1 lead into the third.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2022.