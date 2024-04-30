PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Winterhawks pounced on the visiting Prince George Cougars with three goals before the game was 10 minutes old and then coasted to a 4-1 victory in the third game of the Western Hockey League Western Conference final.

Marcus Nguyen scored three times and Marek Alscher added a single for the Winterhawks, who grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of seven series. Nate Danielson chipped in with two assists.

Carlin Dezainde scored for the Cougars, who outshot the Winterhawks 31-30.

The Winterhawks went 1-for-7 on the power play, while the Cougars were 1-for-4.

Prince George won Friday's opening game of the series 5-0, and the WInterhawks bounced back with a 5-3 win on Saturday.

Game 4 is Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

POKE CHECKS — The Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors resume their Eastern Conference final series on Tuesday night at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. Their best-of-seven series is tied 1-1, with both games decided in overtime. The Warriors won 4-3 on Friday, and the Blades bounced back on Saturday with a 3-2 victory at SaskTel Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.