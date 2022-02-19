WHL roundup: Ward has hat trick in Broncos win

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — A strong third period carried Swift Current to a win over Medicine Hat.

Matthew Ward had a hat trick in the win for Swift Current (17-24-5-1).

Teague Patton and Bogdans Hodass scored the consolation goals for Medicine Hat (9-30-3-1) who lost a fifth straight game.

---

PATS 5, RAIDERS 4

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Connor Bedard continued his scoring ways by netting the game-winning goal for the Regina Pats on Friday night.

Defenceman Stanislav Svozil had two assists on the night for Regina (17-23-1-1).

Landon Kosior had two goals for the Raiders (17-25-1-1).

---

WHEAT KINGS 5, HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Nate Danielson netted the game winning goal as the Wheat Kings beat the Hurricanes on Friday night.

Nate Danielson recorded a hat-trick, including an insurance goal, for Brandon (23-15-3-2).

Briley Wood scored for the Hurricanes (19-21-2-1).

---

REBELS 5, BLADES 3

RED DEER, Alta. - Arshdeep Bains scored twice as Red Deer beat Saskatoon on Friday night.

Connar Ungar stopped 14 of 17 shots for the Rebels (29-15-2-1) as the team stopped a losing skid.

Nolan Maier faced 28 shops, stopping 24 for the Blades (26-16-1-1).

---

ICE 3, HITMEN 1

CALGARY, Alta. - Zachary Benson scored the game-winner and an insurance goal as the Winnipeg Ice overcame the Calgary Hitmen on Friday.

Connor Geekie netted the opener in the second period for Winnipeg (31-6-2-1).

Riley Fiddler-Schultz had the lone consolation goal for the Hitmen (18-20-5-2).

---

SILVERTIPS 4, BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Everett rushed out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, on the way to a 4-1 win over Kamloops.

Niko Huuhtanen scored twice for the Silvertips (33-7-2-4) while Matthew Seminoff had the lone goal for the Blazers (34-12-1-0).

---

ROCKETS 3, COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - A high-scoring third period helped lift the Kelowna Rockets past the Prince George Cougars on Friday night.

Adam Kydd scored the game-winner for Kelowna (26-12-1-3) while Riley Heidt had the second goal for Prince George (19-25-2-1).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3, CHIEFS 1

SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle scored twice in the second period to find a way past Spokane.

Chase Bertholet had the opener for Spokane (13-28-3-1) before Matthew Rempe scored the winner for Seattle (28-11-4-1).

---

WINTERHAWKS 6, AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Robbie Fromm-Delorme netted a hat-trick as Portland surged past Tri-City on the way to a 6-2 win.

Dante Giannuzzi stopped 42 of 44 shots for Portland (30-12-3-2) while Nick Avakyan stopped 40 of 45 for the Americans (13-27-5-0).

---

ROYALS 5, GIANTS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Victoria Royals had a strong starting and ending period in a win over its B.C. rivals on Friday night.

Tarun Fizer had a goal and two assists for Victoria (12-29-4-1) while Ty Halaburda had a goal and finished plus-one on the night for Vancouver (18-23-2-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.