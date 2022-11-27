CALGARY — Hunter Mayo capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal at 3:51 of overtime as the Red Deer Rebels narrowly edged the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 on Sunday.

Kalan Lind scored the other along with two assists for Red Deer (18-4-0-3) which has won two in a row after a three-game skid. Christoffer Sedoff recorded two assists while Kyle Kelsey made 37 saves.

Zac Funk, with one goal and one assist, and Jacob Wright responded for Calgary (12-6-3-1). Brayden Peters stopped 31-of-34 shots.

Wright netted the game-tying goal at 7:24 of the third period after Mayo, on the power play, and Lind made it a 2-1 game in the second. Funk opened the scoring 11:48 into the first.

---

GIANTS 3 WINTERHAWKS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ty Thorpe scored two goals — one short-handed — as Vancouver (9-10-2-2) handed Portland (17-3-1-1) its second straight loss. Samuel Honzek also netted a short-handed marker for the Giants who swung the momentum after being down 1-0 in the first period.

---

AMERICANS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3

KENNEWICK, WA. — Lukas Dragicevic scored the eventual winner as Tri-City (10-13-0) edged Seattle (15-4-1). The Americans went into the final period up 3-2 after having their lead cut in half by Seattle's Lucas Ciona, who also added a second goal with under three minutes remaining.

---

SILVERTIPS 8 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, WA. — Austin Roest recorded a hat trick and one assist as Everett (13-9-1) pummelled Spokane (4-16-0-1). The Silvertips went up 7-0 entering the third period where the Chiefs outscored the visitors 3-1 to close out the game.

---

RAIDERS 4 TIGERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, ALTA. — Sloan Stanick notched two goals and one assist and Prince Albert (10-13-2) downed Medicine Hat (8-12-4-1). After taking a 1-0 lead, the Tigers surrendered four unanswered goals before adding one more marker in the final period.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2022.