MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Kadon McCann, Ryder Ritchie and Liam Ruck all scored twice, and Hunter St. Martin chipped in with four assists as the Medicine Hat Tigers crushed the visiting Regina Pats 10-4 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Bryce Pickford, Oasiz Wiesblatt, Jonas Woo and Marus Pacheco also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (28-15-2-0), who led 4-0 after the first period and 6-3 heading into the third. Gavin McKenna and Josh Van Mulligen each had three assists.

Zachary Lansard, Jace Egland, Zach Moore and Caden Brown scored for the Pats (12-25-4-2), who were outshot 20-3 in the third period and 46-17 overall. Julien Maze had two assists.

The Tigers went 4-for-5 on the power play, while the Pats were 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

THUNDERBIRDS 7 GIANTS 1

SEATTLE, Wash. — Nathan Pilling had two goals and an assist, Brayden Schuurman had a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the visiting Vancouver Giants 7-1.

Matej Pekar, Braeden Cootes, Coster Dunn and Ashton Cumby also scored for the Thunderbirds (15-26-2-1), who outshot the visitors 31-19. Kaleb Hartmann chipped in with two assists.

Cameron Schmidt scored for the Giants (22-17-5-0), who had their three-game winning streak halted.

---

WHEAT KINGS 7 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Nolan Flamand and Luke Shipley each scored twice as the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings downed the Kelowna Rockets 7-3.

Caleb Hadland, Dominik Petr and Matteo Michels also scored for the Wheat Kings (21-15-3-2), who outshot the hosts 55-23.

Hayden Paupanekis, Dawson Gerwing and Jakub Stancl scored for the Rockets (16-21-3-1). Kelowna goalie Rhett Stoesser made 48 saves.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.