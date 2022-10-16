MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Atley Calvert scored a goal at 12:07 of the third period that stood as the winner Saturday as the Moose Jaw Warriors won their fifth game of the Western Hockey League season by edging the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Eric Alarie, Ben Riche and Nathan Pilling also scored for the improving Warriors (5-3-0-0).

Anton Astashevich, Alex Thacker and Joe Arntsen replied for the Hurricanes (3-5-0-0).

Both teams had 34 shots on goal.

WINTERHAWKS 5 BLAZERS 4 (SO)

PORTLAND, ORE. — The Portland Winterhawks and Kamloops Blazers have had some epic battles over the years. Saturday was another one as the host Winterhawks won 5-4 in a shootout.

Robbie Fromm-Delorme, with two goals, Kyle Chyzowski and Nicholas Johnson scored for unbeaten Portland (7-0-0-0).

Matthew Seminoff, with two goals, Logan Stankoven and Caedan Bankier scored for Kamloops (3-1-0-1).

HITMEN 6 RAIDERS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, SASK. — Matteo Danis scored twice as the Calgary Hitmen defeated the host Prince Albert Raiders.

Blake Heward, Jacob Wright, Brandon Whynott and Oliver Tulk scored for Calgary (3-1-1-1).

Evan Herman scored the lone goal for Prince Albert (2-6-2-0).

REBELS 4 BRONCOS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, SASK — Kai Uchacz scored the game winner at 17:33 of the third period as unbeaten Red Deer edged Swift Current.

Matteo Fabrizi, Ollie Josephson and Jhett Larson also scored for Red Deer (6-0-0-0).

Raphael Pelletier, Caleb Wyrostok and Josh Filmon scored for Swift Current (2-5-0-0).

ROYALS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3

VICTORIA, B.C. — Carter Dereniwsky scored a goal and an assist as Victoria defeated Brandon 5-3.

Caleb Willms, Tanner Scott, Jake Poole and Alex Edwards also scored for Victoria (2-7-1-0).

Rylen Roersma, Evan Groening and Trae Johnson scored for Brandon (3-3-1-0).

THUNDERBIRDS 11 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, WASH. — Lucas Ciona scored three goals and added three assists as Seattle squashed Everett 11-3.

Kyle Crnkovic had two goals for unbeaten Seattle (6-0-0-0), while singles were netted by Nico Myatovic, Jordan Gustafson, Sam Popowich, Jared Davidson, Jeremy Hanzel, Reid Schaefer and Jared Davidson.

Ben Hemmerling, Austin Roest and Ryan Hofer scored for Everett (5-2-0-0).

ICE 4 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Owen Pederson scored a goal and an assist as Winnipeg defeated Prince George.

Matthew Savoie, Evan Friesen and Ty Nash also scored for Winnipeg (7-1-0-0).

Ryker Singer scored for Prince George (3-5-0-0).

AMERICANS 4 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, WASH. — Ethan Ernst scored two goals and netminder Tomas Suchanek made 44 saves as the Tri-City Americans defeated the host Chiefs 4-1.

Adam Mechura and Elouann Lemonnier also scored for the Americans (3-4-0-0).

Raegan Wiles scored for the Chiefs (2-4-0-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022.