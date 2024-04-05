BRANDON, Man. — Denton Mateychuk scored and added an assist as the Moose Jaw Warriors downed the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-2 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep in the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Atley Calvert, Rilen Kovacevic, Jagger Firkus, Lynden Lakovic and Matthew Savoie rounded out the attack for Moose Jaw.

Warriors goaltender Jackson Unger made 35 saves for the win.

Carter Klippenstein and Rylen Roersma replied for Brandon.

Carson Bjarnason started in net for the Wheat Kings, stopping 17-of-22 shots before he was replaced by Ethan Eskit. He stopped all 20 shots he faced.

