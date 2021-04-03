REGINA — Boston Bilous put an end to Moose Jaw's winless skid with a 29-save shutout, and the Warriors blanked the Saskatoon Blades 4-0 on Friday in Western Hockey League play.

Bilous' fourth-career shutout halted Moose Jaw's losing streak at six games, and also halted Saskatoon's point streak at 10 games to start the season as the Blades suffered their first regulation loss in 2020-21.

Cole Jordan, Denton Mateychuk, Riley Krane and Lucas Brenton supplied the offence for the Warriors (5-6-1).

Nolan Maier turned aside 14-of-17 shots for Saskatoon (9-1-1).

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 AMERICANS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Simon Knak struck twice while Nick Cicek and Seth Jarvis added a goal and two assists apiece as the Winterhawks (4-1-2) toppled Tri-City (2-4-0).

---

SILVERTIPS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Dustin Wolf made 19 saves, improving to 5-1-0 with a 0.66 goals-against average and .976 save percentage in six starts, and Cole Fonstad had a goal and two assists as the Silvertips (6-1-0) beat Seattle (4-3-0).

---

ICE 3 RAIDERS 0

REGINA — Gage Alexander stopped 31 shots, and Winnipeg (7-4-0) scored two power-play goals after Prince Albert centre Dallyn Peekeekoot took a major and game misconduct for charging in the second, to blank the Raiders (3-6-2).

---

OIL KINGS 9 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Logan Dowhaniuk had two goals and five points, Matthew Robertson scored once and set up three more, and Edmonton (10-1-0) pummelled the Rebels (2-7-2), who have lost four consecutive contests.

---

TIGERS 4 HITMEN 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Lukas Svejkovsky scored twice in the third to seal the victory while Garin Bjorklund made 30 saves as the Tigers (8-3-0) earned their fourth win in a row by downing Calgary (5-6-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021.