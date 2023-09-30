MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Yager and Atley Calvert each scored twice as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Friday night.

Jagger Firkus scored once for the Warriors, who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Warriors netminder Jackson Unger stopped 35 of 37 shots.

Nolan Flamand and Jayden Wiens scored for the Wheat Kings. Brandon netminder Carson Bjarnason stopped 31 of 36 shots.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

BLAZERS 5 GIANTS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Emmitt Finnie had a goal and two assists as the Kamloops Blazers blitzed the visiting Vancouver Giants 5-1.

The Blazers, who scored the game's first five goals, also got markers from Natham Behm, Connor Levis, Harrison Brunicke and Shea Van Olm.

Tyler Thorpe scored for Vancouver at 13:03 of the third period.

The Giants were outshot 32-23.

---

BRONCOS 3 HITMEN 0

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Joey Rocha earned the shutout with 33 saves as the Swift Current Broncos blanked the Calgary Hitmen 3-0.

Connor Hvidston scored twice, while Clarke Caswell scored once for the Broncos.

Hitmen goaltender Ethan Buenaventura kicked out 26 of 29 shots.

---

TIGERS 4 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Cayden Lindstrom scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers tripped the Red Deer Rebels 4-2.

Shane Smith and Tomas Mrsic also scored for the Tigers. Medicine Hat goaltender Evan May saved 37 of 39 shots.

Mats Lindgren and Hunter Mayo scored for the Rebels. Red Deer goaltender Kyle Kelsey kicked out 29 of 33 shots.

---

HURRICANES 4 OIL KINGS 3 (SO)

EDMONTON, Alta. — The Lethbridge Hurricanes squeezed past the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 in a shootout.

Tyson Zimmer, Landen Ward and Carter Dereniwsky scored for the Hurricanes in regulation time.

Nathan Pilling scored twice for the Oil Kings in regulation, while John Szabo netted a single.

---

RAIDERS 4 PATS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Sloan Stanick scored the game-winning goal at 11:04 of the third period as the Prince Albert Raiders edged the Regina Pats 4-3.

Ryder Ritchie, Brayden Dube and Niall Crocker also scored for the Raiders.

Cole Temple, Tanner Howe and Corbin Vaughan scored for the Pats.

Regina netminder Ewan Huet kicked out 29 of 33 shots.

SILVERTIPS 3 WILD 2 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — Dominik Rymon's second goal of the game, at 3:59 of overtime, lifted the Everett Silvertips over the visiting Wenatchee Wild 3-2.

Cade Zaplitny also scored for the Silvertips, who outshot the visitors 44-28.

Kenta Isogai and Graham Sward scored for the Wild.

---

COUGARS 11 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA, B.C. — Terik Parascak scored four goals and added two assists as the Prince George Cougars crushed the Victoria Royals 11-2 on Vancouver Island.

Riley Heidt scored twice for the Cougars, with singles netted by Tyson Buczkowski, Hudson Thornton, Zac Funk, Ondrej Becher and Hunter Laing.

Tanner Scott and Nate Misskey scored for the Royals, who were outshot 36-18.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.