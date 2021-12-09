WHL Roundup: Oil Kings score three times on power play in win over Ice

WINNIPEG — Kaiden Guhle scored the game-winning goal on a power play and the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Winnipeg Ice 3-2 Wednesday in a battle between the top team's in the Western Hockey League's Eastern Conference.

The Oil Kings were deadly with the man advantage, as Simon Kubicek and Josh Williams also scored on the power play.

Nolan Orzeck and Skyler Bruce scored for Winnipeg.

Despite the loss, the Ice, who are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games, still lead the conference with 45 points (22-3-1). The Oil Kings, who have won nine of their last 10 games, are second with 41 points (19-4-3).

Sebastian Cossa made 25 saves for the Oil Kings, while Gage Alexander turned aside 34 shots for the Ice.

WARRIORS 2 WHEAT KINGS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. -- Jackson Unger made 35 saves as the Warriors edged Brandon.

Matthew Gallant and Brayden Yager scored for Moose Jaw (12-12-2).

Ben Thornton scored for the Wheat Kings (12-13-1).

PATS 4 TIGERS 2

REGINA -- Connor Bedard had two goals and an assist to lead the Pats over Medicine Hat.

Borya Valis and Cole Carrier also scored for Regina (10-14-0).

Noah Danielson had both goals for the Tigers (4-16-4), who have lost 16 straight games.

HURRICANES 3 HITMEN 2 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- Logan Barlage scored the only goal in the shootout as the Hurricanes edged Calgary.

Jett Jones and Justin Hall scored in regulation for Lethbridge (10-11-1).

Oliver Tulk had both goals for the Hitmen (10-9-3).

BLAZERS 7 GIANTS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Logan Stankoven had a goal and two assists as the Blazers thumped Vancouver.

Dylan Sydor, Matthew Seminoff, Caedan Bankier, Fraser Minten, Daylan Kuefler and 5 Quinn Schmiemann also scored for Kamloops (18-4-0).

Connor Horning scored for the Giants (13-8-1), who saw their six-game winning streak ended.

SILVERTIPS 5 ROCKETS 3

EVERETT, Wash. -- Niko Huuhtanen scored twice to lead the Silvertips past Kelowna.

Jackson Berezowski, Ryan Hofer and Austin Roest also scored for Western Conference-leading Everett (19-3-2).

Max Graham, with two goals, and Pavel Novak scored for the Rockets (11-7-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.