WHL Roundup: Winterhawks extend win streak to six with win over Silvertips

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jaydon Dureau scored a couple goals to help pace the Portland Winterhawks to a 5-1 win over the Everett Silvertips Friday in the WHL.

Portland (47-16-5) has now won six straight games.

Silvertips (45-12-10) goalie Koen MacInnes made 44 saves in the loss.

The Winterhawks out-shot Everett 49-22.

Michal Gut scored the game's opening goal 3:45 into the second period for Everett. Portland then went on to score five unanswered.

ICE 6 PATS 1

REGINA -- Six different skaters scored as Winnipeg (52-10-5) dumped Regina (26-35-5). The victory was the WHL-leading Ice's third straight.

BLADES 2 WHEAT KINGS 1

SASKATOON, Sask. -- Nolan Maier made 35 saves as Saskatoon (38-26-4) squeaked past Brandon (35-27-5). Trevor Wong and Kyle Crnkovic scored the Blades' two goals while Rylen Roersma netted the Wheat Kings' lone marker.

OIL KINGS 3 TIGERS 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- Shea Van Olm scored a goal and assisted on the game's only other two to lead Edmonton (49-14-4) past Medicine Hat (11-53-4). Sebastian Cossa stopped all 21 shots he faced.

RAIDERS 4 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. -- Carson Latimer scored and had two assists as Prince Albert (27-35-5) knocked off Swift Current (26-35-7). The loss was the Broncos' fourth in a row.

HURRICANES 5 WARRIORS 4 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- Yegor Klavdiev scored his second goal of the night a minute into overtime to win the game for Lethbridge (32-30-5). Majid Kaddoura had a goal and an assist in the Moose Jaw (37-23-7) loss.

COUGARS 4 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Ty Young stopped 43 of 45 shots to preserve Prince George's (27-35-5) victory over Kamloops (47-17-3). The Blazers actually managed to tie the game up at 2-2 at the 7:57 mark of the third period but Jonny Hooker scored at 8:23 for the Cougars to win it for them.

ROYALS 7 CHIEFS 3

VICTORIA, B.C. -- Marcus Almquist netted two goals as Victoria (23-38-6) trounced Spokane (23-39-5). Tarun Fizer also scored a goal and tallied two assists in the Royals' win.

THUNDERBIRDS 6 AMERICANS 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Jared Davidson scored a hat trick as Seattle (44-18-6) defeated Tri-City (18-43-6). The win was the Thunderbirds' fourth in as many games.

ROCKETS 3 GIANTS 2 (OT)

LANGLEY, B.C. -- Colton Dach scored the game-winner 1:12 into overtime and assisted on another as Kelowna (41-20-6) edged Vancouver (24-38-5). Caden Price racked up two assists in the Rockets win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.