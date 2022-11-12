VICTORIA — Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Luca Cagnoni each scored twice, the Winterhawks went 3-for-6 on the power play, and Portland won its 12th game of the Western Hockey League season with a 5-1 victory over the Victoria Royals.

Aidan Litke also scored for the Winterhawks (12-1-1-1), who outshot the Royals 47-22at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

Jake Poole scored a power-play goal in the third period for the Royals (3-13-3-0).

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 REBELS 2 (SO)

BRANDON, MAN. — Craig Armstrong scored at 15:48 of the third period to lift the Red Deer Rebels into a 2-2 tie with the Brandon Wheat Kings, but the hosts scored three goals in the three-round shootout to beat the Rebels 3-2.

Andrei Malyavin and Nate Danielson scored for the Wheat Kings (7-9-2-0) in regulation time.

Kai Uchacz scored the other regulation-time goal for the Rebels 15-2-0-1).

---

BRONCOS 5 PATS 4 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, SASK. — Owen Pickering scored 58 seconds into overtime to give the Swift Current Broncos a 5-4 win against the visiting Regina Pats.

Mathew Ward, Josh Davies, Josh Filmon and Connor Hvidston also scored for the Broncos (8-8-0-0).

Connor Bedard scored twice, while Alexander Suzdalev and Easton Armstrong netted singles for the Pats (8-8-1-1).

---

RAIDERS 4 OIL KINGS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, SASK. — Carson Latimer scored a goal and added two assists as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2.

Keaton Sorensen, Harrison Lodewyk and Landon Kosior also scored for the Raiders (6-12-2-0).

Mason Finley and Carter Kowalyk scored for the Oil Kings (2-15-1-0).

---

WARRIORS 5 TIGERS 4 (SO)

MEDICINE HAT, ALTA. — The Moose Jaw Warriors outscored the Medicine Hat Tigers 2-1 during a three-round shootout to earn a 5-4 victory.

Atley Calvert, Jagger Firkus, Harper Lolacher and Eric Alarie all scored in regulation time for the Warriors (11-6-0-0).

Oasiz Wiesblatt scored twice, while Tyler MacKenzie and Bogdans Hodass netted singles for the Tigers (4-9-3-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Ryan Hofer scored twice, Jesse Heslop added two assists and the visiting Everett Silvertips defeated the Tri-City Americans 4-3.

Caden Zaplitny and Ben Hemmerling also scored for the Silvertips (12-5-0-0), who scored the first four goals of the game then hung on for the win.

Deagan McMillan, Cash Koch and Tyson Greenway scored for the Americans (7-10-0-0).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 7 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, WASH. — Jared Davidson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds whipped the Spokane Chiefs 7-2.

Gracyn Sawchyn, Nico Myatovic, Kevin Korchinski, Hyde Davidson, Jordan Gustafson and Kyle Crnkovic also scored for the Thunderbirds (12-3-0-0).

Cade Hayes and Chase Bertholet scored for the Chiefs (3-11-0-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.