WHL roundup: Cougars pounce on Giants in rematch to earn split
The Prince George Cougars spotted the Vancouver Giants the first two goals of the game Sunday then stormed back to defeat their Western Hockey League rivals 6-4 at the CN Centre to split a weekend series.
The Canadian Press
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Prince George Cougars spotted the Vancouver Giants the first two goals of the game Sunday then stormed back to defeat their Western Hockey League rivals 6-4 at the CN Centre to split a weekend series.
Riley Heidt scored three goals for the Cougars, who lost 5-4 on Saturday to the same Giants.
Cole Dubinsky, Carter MacAdams and Noah Boyko also scored for the Cougars (10-9-0-0), who scored five times in the first period.
Brenden Pentecost, Zack Ostapchuk, Ty Halaburda and Samuel Honzek scored for the Giants (7-8-2-2), who were outshot 24-22.
BLADES 5 PATS 2
SASKATOON, SASK. — Jayden Wiens scored twice as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the visiting Regina Pats 5-2.
Vaughn Watterodt, Lukas Hansen and Trevor Wong also scored for the Blades (14-4-0-0), who were outshot 34-27.
Alexander Suzdalev and Connor Bedard scored for the Pats (9-9-1-1).
HITMEN 6 SILVERTIPS 3
EVERETT, WASH. — Zac Funk scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Calgary Hitmen defeated the Everett Silvertips 6-3.
Ethan Moore, Billal Noori, Tyson Galloway and Grayden Siepmann also scored for the Hitmen (10-4-1-1).
Steel Quiring, Vincent Lamanna and Ben Hemmerling scored for the Silvertips (12-6-0-0).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2022.