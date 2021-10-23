VICTORIA — Craig Armstrong had a goal and an assist as the Prince George Cougars chewed out a 5-1 win over the Royals in Victoria in Western Hockey League action on Friday.

The Royals (1-7-0) struck first, with Keanu Derungs burying a short-handed tally 1:12 into the game.

But the Cougars (3-3-0) clawed their way back with five unanswered goals.

Ryker Singer, Jonny Hooker, Koehn Zimmer and Caden Brown all scored for Prince George.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 AMERICANS 0

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Thomas Milic had 19 saves and Seattle (4-2-1) shutout the Americans, handing Tri-City (2-40) its fourth straight loss.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, ORE. — Alex Swetlikoff had a hat trick, including a game-winning power-play goal, as Everett (5-0-0) won its fifth straight game to stay undefeated on the season. Aidan Litke and Gabe Klassen scored for Portland (3-3-1).

---

BLAZERS 7 GIANTS 4

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Vancouver (2-2-0) rallied in the third period with three straight goals but the Giants couldn't claw their way back and Kamloops (6-1-0) won its second game in a row.

---

TIGERS 6 RAIDERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, ALTA. — Half of Medicine Hat's goals came on the power play as the Tigers (4-3-1) routed Prince Albert (2-6-0).

---

HITMEN 5 BRONCOS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, SASK. — Calgary (3-3-0) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second period before Swift Current (2-5-2) replied with goals from Caleb Wyrostok and Josh Filmon.

---

BLADES 5 PATS 2

REGINA — Nolan Maier made 37 saves as Saskatoon (5-1-1) handed Regina (2-6-0) a sixth straight loss.

---

REBELS 6 HURRICANES 3

RED DEER, ALTA. — The Rebels got goals from six different skaters as Red Deer (5-3-1) doubled up Lethbridge (3-3-0). The Hurricanes have lost two straight.

---

OIL KINGS 9 WHEAT KINGS 2

EDMONTON — Jalen Luypen put up two goals and two assists as Edmonton (5-2-1) annihilated Brandon (4-4-0). Carter Souch scored twice and added an assist for the Oil Kings.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.