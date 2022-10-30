EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old.

The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games.

Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek.

Cole Miller and Carson Golder scored for the Oil Kings (1-12-1-0), who were outshot 34-25.

HITMEN 3 GIANTS 2

CALGARY, ALTA. — Third-period goals by Sean Tschigerl and Riley Fiddler-Schultz snapped a 1-1 tie and the Calgary Hitmen outlasted the visiting Vancouver Giants 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

London Hoilett scored the other goal for the Hitmen (6-4-1-1), who were outshot 34-26.

Ty Halaburda and Samuel Honzek scored for the improving Giants (4-7-1-2).

The Giants played the final 40 minutes with only four defencemen as Tom Cadieux was given a game misconduct and Carson Haynes left the matinee with an injury.

The Giants' eight-game road trip will continue with a stop in Medicine Hat on Tuesday and in Swift Current on Wednesday.

PATS 7 AMERICANS 3

REGINA, SASK. — Connor Bedard scored twice and added two assists as the Regina Pats beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 7-3.

Borya Valis, Easton Armstrong, Layton Feist, Tanner Howe and Tye Spencer also scored for the Pats (7-7-0-1), who were outshot 31-30.

Tyson Greenway, Jordan Gavin and Parker Bell scored for the Americans (6-6-0-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2022.