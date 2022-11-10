WHL Roundup: Schaefer stars in OT as Thunderbirds edge Blazers

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Reid Schaefer scored 1:24 into overtime to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds past the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Schaefer also assisted on Sam Popowich's short-handed goal in the second period as Seattle (11-3-0) tied the game 1-1.

Thomas Milic made 38 saves for the win.

Caedan Bankier gave Kamloops (7-4-3) the early lead before the first intermission.

Goalie Dylan Ernst stopped 27 shots for the Blazers.

---

PATS 7 OIL KINGS 4

REGINA — Borya Valis had a hat trick and added an assist as the Pats skated past Edmonton.

Connor Bedard had a goal and four assists for Regina (8-8-1), while Braxton Whitehead, Layton Feist and Alexander Suzdalev also found the back of the net.

Rhett Melnyk, Marshall Finnie, Carson Golder and Luca Hauf responded for the Oil Kings (2-14-1).

---

ICE 7 REBELS 4

WINNIPEG — Owen Pederson struck twice and added three assists as the Ice topped Red Deer.

Skyler Bruce and Connor McClennon had two goals apiece for Winnipeg (17-1-0) and Conor Geekie also scored.

Jace Isley had a pair of goals for the Rebels (15-2-0) with Frantisek Formanek and Carson Birnie chipping in as well.

---

HURRICANES 2 RAIDERS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Joe Arntsen's goal early in the third period stood as the winner as the Hurricanes edged Prince Albert.

Tyson Laventure had a power-play goal for Lethbridge (9-8-1).

Carson Latimer scored the only goal for the Raiders (5-12-2).

---

ROCKETS 8 COUGARS 6

KELOWNA, B.C. — Adam Kydd scored on the power play, shorthanded, and at even strength and added two assists to fuel the Rockets over Prince George.

Colton Dach had a pair of goals for Kelowna (6-7-1), while Gabriel Szturc, Caden Price and Rilen Kovacevic also scored.

Chase Wheatcroft and Koehn Ziemmer both scored twice for the Cougars (9-8-0). Cole Dubinsky and Noah Boyko had the other goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.