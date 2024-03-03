WHL roundup: Resilient Giants cruise past T-Birds

LANGLEY, B.C. — The Vancouver Giants shook off a tough 3-2 road loss in Kamloops on Saturday by beating the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action at Langley Events Centre.

Ty Halaburda, Tyson Zimmer, Aaron Obobaifo, Connor Levis and Cameron Schmidt (empty-netter) scored for the Giants, who outshot the visitors 30-27. Jaden Lipinski chipped in with three assists.

Jordan Gustafson and Eric Alarie scored for the Thunderbirds (22-36-2-0), who were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes but trailed 3-1 heading into the third period.

Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Giants, sitting third in the five-team B.C. Division with a 29-27-4-0 record, moved to within three points of the second-place Victoria Royals. Both teams have played 61 games.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

WARRIORS 3 WILD 0

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Jagger Firkus had a goal and two assists as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors knocked off the Wenatchee Wild 3-0.

Atley Calvert and Brayden Yager also scored for the Warriors (40-19-0-2), who got a 35-save performance from netminder Jackson Unger.

Brendan Gee stopped 30 of 33 shots for the Wild (31-25-4-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

---

HITMEN 2 TIGERS 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Oliver Tulk and Carson Wetsch scored second-period goals as the visiting Calgary Hitmen blanked the Medicine Hat Tigers 2-0.

Ethan Buenaventura made 32 saves to earn the shutout for the Hitmen (25-27-7-1).

Netminder Zach Zahara saved 21 of 23 shots for the Central Division-leading Tigers (34-19-5-2), who went 0-for-2 on the power play.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2024.