WHL roundup: Resilient Pats find a way to tame Hurricanes

REGINA — Life in Regina hockey circles has been a big adjustment since Connor Bedard graduated from the Pats to the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

But the Pats continue to score, and find ways to win.

Parker Berge had a goal and assist as the Pats defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at the Brandt Centre.

Tye Spencer and Braxton Whitehead also scored for the Pats, who improved to 6-3-1-0.

Trae Wilke scored for the Hurricanes (5-4-1-0), who were outshot 26-20.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

BLADES 2 HITMEN 0

SASKATOON, Sask. — Evan Gardner stopped 32 shots to earn the shutout as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Calgary Hitmen 2-0.

Egor Sidorov and Vaughn Watterodt scored for the Blades (6-2-0-0).

Netminder Ethan Buenaventura kicked out 25 of 26 shots for the Hitmen (2-7-0-0).

---

AMERICANS 5 BLAZERS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Parker Bell had a goal and two assists as the Tri-City Americans dumped the visiting Kamloops Blazers 5-2.

Deagan McMillan, Lukas Dragicevic, Jordan Gavin and Nick Anisimovicz also scored for the Americans (4-2-0-0).

Dylan Sydor and Andrew Thompson scored for the Blazers (1-5-2-0).

---

TIGERS 9 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Shane Smith scored the hat trick and added two assists as the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers crushed the Kelowna Rockets 9-2 on the strength of four power-play goals.

Cayden Lindstrom also scored twice for the Tigers (5-2-1-0), with singles added by Hunter St. Martin, Reid Andresen, Gavin McKenna and Kadon McCann.

Tij Iginla and Andrew Cristall scored for the Rockets (3-4-1-0).

---

CHIEFS 3 WHEAT KINGS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cole Wadsworth scored the game-winning goal at 8:48 of the third period as the Chiefs edged the Wheat Kings 3-2.

Berkly Catton scored twice while Cole Wadsworth scored once for the Chiefs (4-3-0-0).

Anthony Wilson scored twice for the Wheat Kings (5-4-1-0).

---

RAIDERS 6 WARRIORS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Sloan Stanick scored a goal and added two assists as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3.

Aiden Oiring, Niall Crocker, Cole Peardon, Brayden Dube and Ryder Ritchie also scored for the Raiders (6-3-0-0).

Atley Calvert, Lynden Lakovic and Harper Lolacher scored for the Warriors (6-4-0-0).

---

ROYALS 7 BRONCOS 2

VICTORIA, B.C. — Teydon Trembecky scored twice as the Victoria Royals whipped the Swift Current Broncos 7-2.

Tanner Scott, Nate Misskey, Austin Zemlak, Reggie Newman and Justin Kipkie also scored for the Royals (3-5-0-0).

Tyson Laventure and Ty Coupland scored for the Broncos (3-5-1-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.