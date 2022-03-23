VICTORIA — Riley Gannon tallied a goal and an assist, helping his Victoria Royals to a 4-2 win over the slumping Kelowna Rockets in Western Hockey League action Tuesday.

Marcus Almquist opened the scoring for the Royals (20-34-6), Bailey Peach put away the game winner midway through the third and Tarun Fizer added some insurance with an empty-net strike with 40 seconds left on the clock.

Mark Liwiski and Gabriel Szturc scored for the Rockets (34-17-6), who dropped their fifth straight game.

Victoria's Tyler Palmer made 28 saves and Talyn Boyko stopped 20-of-23 shots for Kelowna.

---

BRONCOS 5 PATS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, SASK. — Swift Current (24-30-7) stretched its win streak to four games thanks to a pair of goals from Raphael Pelletier. Phenom Connor Bedard scored twice for Regina (23-29-5), including on a penalty shot 6:44 into the third period.

---

ICE 3 RAIDERS 2 (OT)

PRINCE ALBERT, SASK. — Jack Finley broke the deadlock 4:44 into extra time to secure a seventh straight win for Winnipeg (44-9-5). Tikhon Chaika stopped 39-of-42 shots for Prince Albert (24-29-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.