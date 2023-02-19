CALGARY — The Kamloops Blazers scored the first four goals then coasted to a 4-1 Western Hockey League victory over the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Hofer and Dylan Kuefler each had a goal and assist for the Blazers, who improved to 35-10-4-2 with their eighth straight win.

Cedar Bankier and Shea Van Olm also scored for the Blazers, who outshot the Hitmen 50-20.

Carter Yakemchuk scored a power-play goal for the Hitmen (24-24-5-2), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third. Netminder Ethan Buenaventura kept the score respectable for the Hitmen with his 46-save performance.

The Blazers, who will host the 2023 Memorial Cup from May 26 to June 4 at the Sandman Centre, are presently in a three-way battle for first overall in the WHL’s Western Conference with the Seattle Thunderbirds (84 points) and Portland Winterhawks (76 points).

The Blazers, who also have 76 points, play the Oil Kings in Edmonton on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2023.