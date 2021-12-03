CALGARY — Sean Tschigerl scored on the power play and shorthanded as the Calgary Hitmen routed the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-1 on Thursday in Western Hockey League action.

Tyson Galloway opened the scoring and Zac Funk had the eventual winner for Calgary (10-9-0) before Cael Zimmerman, Brandon Whynott and David Adaszynski piled on.

Brayden Peters made 33 save for the win.

Logan Doust was the lone scorer for Moose Jaw (10-11-2).

Carl Tetachuk started in net for the Warriors, stopping 10-of-14 shots in the first period. Jackson Unger turned aside 13-of-16 shots in relief.

The Hitmen were 2 for 5 on the power play and Moose Jaw was 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.