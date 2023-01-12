WINNIPEG — Nico Myatovic scored the game-winning goal at 3:26 of overtime as the Seattle Thunderbirds edged the Winnipeg Ice 4-3 on Wednesday in a battle between the league's conference leaders.

Reid Schaefer, with two goals, and Kyle Crnkovic also scored for Seattle (29-6-1-1). Thomas Milic made 30 saves.

Matthew Savoie also had two goals, while Conor Geekie added the other for Winnipeg (29-5-1). Daniel Hauser stopped 28 shots.

The Ice outshot the Thunderbirds 33-32 in the contest. However, Winnipeg failed to get a shot on goal in the extra period.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 BLADES 1

SASKATOON, SASK. — Braeden Jockims, James Stefan and Robbie Fromm-Delorme each had a goal as Portland (28-6-2-1) topped Saskatoon (26-7-2-1). The Blades outshot the Winterhawks 29-20 in the contest, with 23 coming in the second period but had none in the third.

---

REBELS 4 WARRIORS 3 (SO)

RED DEER, ALTA. — Kai Uchacz scored once in regulation along with the shootout winner as Red Deer (27-8-1-3) narrowly edged Moose Jaw (24-14-0-2). The regulation marker was the 34th of the season for Uchacz who is the Western Hockey League's leading goal-scorer.

---

BLAZERS 6 GIANTS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Daylan Kuefler scored twice, Logan Stankoven had a goal and four assists and Kamloops (23-8-4-2) topped Vancouver (16-17-4-2). Dylan Ernst stopped 19 shots for the Blazers, who imposed their will early and often, taking a 5-0 lead into the third period.

---

SILVERTIPS 9 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, WA. — Jackson Berezowski had a four-goal night in leading Everett (19-18-1) to victory over lowly Spokane (7-27-1-2). The Silvertips were only up 3-2 entering the third period before blowing the game open with five goals in a span of five minutes and 22 seconds.

---

HURRICANES 5 BRONCOS 3

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. — Tyson Laventure scored twice to lead Lethbridge (22-15-0-2) past Swift Current (19-16-0-1). Hayden Smith, Blake Swetlikoff and Chase Pauls also scored for the Hurricanes, while Harrison Meneghin made 24 saves.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.