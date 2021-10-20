KENT, Wash. — A third-period power-play goal proved to be the difference maker Tuesday as the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Spokane Chiefs 5-3 in Western Hockey League play.

The Thunderbirds (3-2-1) took a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, thanks to goals from Sam Popowich, Alessandro Segafredo, and Mekai Sanders, who scored on a penalty shot.

Henrik Rybinski buried the game winner with the man advantage early in the third and Gabe Ludwig added an insurance marker with less than three minutes on the clock.

Grady Lane, Erik Atchinson and Blake Swetlikoff all scored for the Chiefs (2-4-1).

Seattle got 26 saves from goalie Scott Ratzlaff and Mason Beaupit stopped 30-of-35 shots for Spokane.

TIGERS 5 BRONCOS 4 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, ALTA. -- Lukas Svejkovsky scored the game winner 2:17 into extra time for Medicine Hat (3-3-1) and Swift Current (2-4-2) dropped its sixth straight game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.